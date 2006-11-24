home�|�contact us�|�about us�|�


Congratulations
2006 Ethics in Action Award recipients and finalists!


Chris Gailus, News Anchor Global BC (left)
Diane Lund, Founder Creative Wonders Communications (right)
Photo:  Dave Roels, Photographer

Look who stepped up to receive awards: 

 
Chris Gailus, News Anchor Global BC (right)
Rick Nathorst, Owner Elite Earth-friendly Clearners (holding award)
Photo:  Dave Roels, Photographer


Hanna Latkowski, BC Marketing Manager, Starbucks (holding award)
Hugh Dawson, Business Editor Vancouver Sun (left)
Kyong-ae Kim, BC EIA Society 2006 Policy Chair (right)
Photo:  Dave Roels, Photographer

On behalf of EIA's Board of Directors, the people of BC and our environment, THANK YOU!

Want to do more?
Articles & Resources

Doing the Right Thing
featuring EIA award winners, Mark Wexler
and Hemlock Printer's Dick Kouwenhoven
in the September issue of BC Business Magazine

