Congratulations

2006 Ethics in Action Award recipients and finalists!







Chris Gailus, News Anchor Global BC (left)

Diane Lund, Founder Creative Wonders Communications (right)

Photo: Dave Roels, Photographer



Look who stepped up to receive awards:

Community Care - Small/Medium Company

Award Recipient: Creative Wonders (above)





Award Recipient: Elite Earth-Friendly Cleaners (below)



Chris Gailus, News Anchor Global BC (right)

Rick Nathorst, Owner Elite Earth-friendly Clearners (holding award)

Overall Leadership - Large Company

Award Recipient: Starbucks Coffee Canada (below)



Hanna Latkowski, BC Marketing Manager, Starbucks (holding award)

Hugh Dawson, Business Editor Vancouver Sun (left)

Kyong-ae Kim, BC EIA Society 2006 Policy Chair (right)

